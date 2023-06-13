Powerwash Simulator gets boxed edition, out now

Square Enix Collective and FuturLab have today released a boxed edition of their weird, wonderful, and slightly addictive Powerwash Simulator. It’s available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch via a download code.

Powerwash Simulator lets players wash away their worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Players can build their very own power washing business and blast away every speck of dirt and grime that they can find. With a unique take on the simulation genre, Powerwash Simulator focuses on player relaxation and escapism.

Kenny Washmore, veteran power washer and all-round top guy had the following to say:

“There ain’t nothing quite like the feeling of wielding raw, clean, POWER in your very hands. Now that you can nab POWERWASH SIMULATOR in a boxed format, the sky’s the limit! LITERALLY! You could take it with you to the mountains, a submarine, the moon…you get the picture!”

“I can’t WAIT for this fine addition to take pride of place in my power washing memorabilia collection. Remember folks, if you want all the satisfying fun of power washing without the mess and hassle, all without ever having to leave the comfort of your very clean couch – POWERWASH SIMULATOR is the game for you!”

Powerwash Simulator has been somewhat of a hit thanks to its availability on Xbox Game Pass, and since release it’s received two updates where players can go and clean up locations from Final Fantasy and Tomb Raider. Expanding its availability through a boxed version will be great news for those who still buy physical copies of games, and if Kenny agrees, then it must be good.