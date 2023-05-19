SpongeBob pack coming to PowerWash Simulator

FuturLab and Square Enix has announced yet another crossover for PowerWash Simulator, and it’s with SpongeBob Squarepants, adding a mini campaign across six new maps.

Retailing for $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.49, the underwater expansion for PowerWash Simulator is coming to PC via Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and of course, PS5, and is officially titled the “SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack for PowerWash Simulator”.

As the press release says, “if nautical nostalgia be something you wish, then you’re in luck! The SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack is a love letter to the source material, created in the distinct style of the original cartoon in collaboration with the team at Nickelodeon”. The actual PowerWash character model has had a “marine makeover”, too, with a custom designed power washer for the DLC.

Soak up the sights of Bikini Bottom and get totally absorbed in a mini campaign spanning across six new maps for PowerWash Simulator, featuring: Conch Street, The Bikini Bottom Bus, The Krusty Krab; The Patty Wagon; The Invisible Boatmobile and The Mermalair. Plus, we’ve added ten aquatic achievements to fish for! The residents of Bikini Bottom are left wondering what in the name of Davy Jones’ locker happened to their tidy tidal town after a myriad of mysteriously mucky mishaps. Can they get to the bottom of it before it devolves into another mud-slinging match between Mr. Krabs and Plankton? You don’t know, you’re just there to clean, but it sure makes for great entertainment…

“I’m so excited about this Special Pack! Our team has created another faithful IP crossover that is respectful to the source” says FuturLab Co-CEO, James Marsden, “I think this one in particular really shows how much we care about exceeding expectations to do each IP partnership justice”.

“We are so excited to welcome SpongeBob SquarePants to the PowerWash Simulator world!” says Timea Edvi, Director of Indie Publishing at Square Enix Collective, “This couldn’t have happened without our amazing community of power washing pros and their wonderful responses to the Tomb Raider and Midgar Special Packs. We can’t wait for you to join us under the sea!”

The roadmap for the game was also released recently, detailing all the upcoming (announced) ideas and content.