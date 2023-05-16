Chicory: A Colorful Tale is coming to Xbox Game Pass on May 30th

Publisher Finji has announced Chicory: A Colorful Tale, developed by Greg Lobanov, is joining the raft of titles now available via Xbox Game Pass on May 30th. It was previously on PC (Steam, Humble, Epic Games Store, Itch), Mac, PlayStation, and even Nintendo Switch, so being on Xbox completes the set, really.

The Xbox version on Game Pass has local co-op as well, so players can enjoy it together without needing to go online, or play with random folks. It’s also available with Spanish, French, Italian, German, and Brazilian Portuguese languages. Check out a trailer below, along with the official word on what the game is.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale allows players to harness the power of art to explore, solve puzzles, help their animal friends, and restore colour to the world. With the goal to put drawing as the main mode of interaction for the player, be prepared to go on an adventure that will ask you to solve puzzles not only with logic but also with your creativity.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale features Lena Raine on composer duties, with Raine well known for her work on Celeste and Guild Wars 2, though she has also designed games herself, and previously worked at Ubisoft. Em Halberstadt is on sound design, and she has worked on some major indies like Night in the Woods, Wandersong, Ikenfell, and Untitled Goose Game.

We didn’t actually review the game when it came out, but it was pretty much loved by everyone, and I did have a play and found it rather delightful, all told. It’s sat on a Metacritic rating of 90 on PC, 90 for Switch, and 87 for PlayStation 5, so it seems almost everyone loved it when it came out back in June of 2021.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and is coming to Xbox via Game Pass from May 30th.