Sony reveals new-look PS5 slim, coming in November

Sony has lifted the lid on the details for the PS5 slim, offering two models, and revealing the release date for the new versions.

Starting to rollout in November (in the USA) as well as PlayStation’s official Direct store, the pricing for the new-look PS5 slim is as follows:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBP / 499.99 USD / 549.99 EUR

PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP / 449.99 USD / 449.99 EUR

Sony says that the new look PS5 Slim has “been reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models” and also announced there are “four separate cover panels, with the top portion in a glossy look, while the bottom remains in matte”. There will be an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive for the new discless/digital model that will be coming later and will cost 99.99 GB / 79.99 USD / 119.99 EUR.

That’s not all though, as while the original PS5 models come with a stand and these new ones will include a horizontal stand, there is now going to be a vertical stand available separately for the new look models. That’ll cost you 24.99 GBP / 29.99 USD / 29.99 EUR, and will be compatible with “all PS5 models”.

Sony added that “a variety of PS5 Console Cover colours for the new model will be available starting in early 2024, including an all-matte Black colourway and the Deep Earth Collection colours in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver”, with more colours to come in the future.

The new PS5 Slim will weight approximately 3.2kg, while the digital one will be 2.6kg. Both comes with a 1tb hard drive still, and all of the bells and whistles the previous looking hardware had, such as tempest audio, and support for 4K 120hz, etc.

The new look PS5 will start shipping in November 2023, and will “continue to roll out globally in the following months”.