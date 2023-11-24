PS5 slim model coming to the UK next week

Sony has confirmed that the PS5 slim model that has been released elsewhere, is hitting UK shores next week. Confirmed via a Tweet, PlayStation UK said “Smaller design. Same power. The new PS5 model comes to the UK on November 29”.

As has been known since it was announced, it’s purely a form factor change, and PlayStation UK even reminded fans of that, saying “The same features packed into a form factor 30% smaller, and including an attachable HD Blu-ray Disc Drive and a 1TB SSD”.

Sony said previously that the new look PS5 Slim has “been reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models” and also says there are “four separate cover panels, with the top portion in a glossy look, while the bottom remains in matte”. There will be an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive for the new discless/digital model that will be coming later and will cost £99.99.

The original PS5 models come with a stand and these new ones will include a horizontal stand, there is now going to be a vertical stand available separately for the new look models. That’ll cost you £24.99, and will be compatible with “all PS5 models”.

Sony has revealed that “a variety of PS5 Console Cover colours for the new model will be available starting in early 2024, including an all-matte Black colourway and the Deep Earth Collection colours in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver”, with more colours to come in the future.

The new PS5 Slim will weight approximately 3.2kg, while the digital one will be 2.6kg. Both comes with a 1tb hard drive still, and all of the bells and whistles the previous looking hardware had, such as tempest audio, and support for 4K 120hz, etc.

The Pulse Explore and Pulse Elite headsets are still to come as well, with the Explore hitting in early December, and the Elite in February 2024.

The console will cost £479.99 if you buy directly from the official store, and pre-orders in the UK are now open.