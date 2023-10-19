The Gap launches today, new trailer released to celebrate

Publisher Crunching Koalas and developer LABEL THIS have announced that futuristic thriller The Gap is now on PC and consoles.

Available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, there’s a new trailer that the publisher says “portrays the emotional impact The Gap will have on the players”. It’s also just had a demo as part of Steam Next Fest, and has received praise from the likes of, well, us, when we previewed it back in the Summer.

First up though, let’s check out the new trailer, and official description, below:

Delve deep into the human psyche in The Gap, a psychological thriller that seamlessly weaves together the realms of memories, emotions, and corporate intrigue. The game revolves around Joshua Hayes, a dedicated neuroscientist, whose life takes a sudden turn when his family becomes afflicted by a rare genetic disorder. As memories fade and sanity slips away, Joshua is faced with an unimaginable challenge: finding a cure before his family’s essence is forever lost. The Gap invites players to question the boundaries of reality, exploring Joshua’s memories – both joyful and heart-wrenching. While looking for a solution to his family problem, Joshua gets dragged into an experimental program led by the enigmatic biotech giant, Neuraxis. With its gripping storyline, beautiful visuals, and thought-provoking themes, The Gap is poised to captivate players’ hearts and minds from day one.

Back in August when Lyle first played it, he said “The Gap is looking to tackle some serious subject matter in a very creative way, and I hope that developer Label This are able to pull it off. The sci-fi elements and puzzle gameplay really appeal to me too, and as long as you don’t mind taking notes as you play you’ll probably enjoy it as much as I did”.

The Gap is out now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.