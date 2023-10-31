Two new Warhaven tracks added to Streaming services

Nexon and Sony Music has announced that two exclusive tracks from the Warhaven soundtrack have been added to Spotify and Apple Music.

This is all in aid of celebrating the newly added Bard character to Warhaven, who “uses both his majestic voice and surprisingly destructive guitar in battle to rally troops or clobber enemies”. Bard is also voiced by Jack Baca, who also sings on one of the tracks, “The Rhythm of Justice” which was composed and arranged by Park Jihoon, and Yoo Jongho with lyrics by Ryan Kang, Jacob Norr, Park Jihoon, and Shin Sungmin.

Check out a behind the scenes video of “The Voice of Bard”, below:

Warhaven is a PvP medieval fantasy-brawler that pits two teams of 12 players against each other in thrilling objective-based multiplayer battles. Players are encouraged to play strategically by choosing from a varied roster of playable characters, each with unique roles and abilities. During a match, players also can transform into powerful Immortals, capable of turning the tide of battle in their favor. Prepare for visceral carnage in large-scale, squad-based clashes that will test your skills and teamwork.

The team has also made a music video for the latest track, which you check out below:

Bard brings the beats and the laughs, strumming his lute and cracking jokes while his comrades battle it out around him. He may be a bit light-hearted for the battlefields of Warhaven, but Bard is also a fierce warrior, using his talents to increase the fortitude of his allies and strike fear into his foes.

“This journey has been defined by the unwavering support of our dedicated community and the tireless efforts of our development team. We’re immensely thrilled to bring Warhaven to a broader audience, ensuring that both PC and console players can soon unite in the epic battles of Herarth” says Warhaven’s game director, Eunseok Yi. “Whether you are joining us today as part of the Early Access community on Steam, or you’ll be joining us in the future on console, our commitment remains steadfast: to craft an unforgettable gaming experience that you can share with your friends”.

Warhaven is out now on PC, but a console version is planned.