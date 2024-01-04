Warhaven director shares thank you message to fans

After a successful first 100 days in Early Access, Warhaven director Eunseok Yi has shared a thank you message to everyone who’s been playing. Despite the developers working hard on the console and future updates, Yi wanted to thank the community, and it’s lovely to see.

Warhaven is a PvP medieval fantasy brawler that pits two teams of 12 players against each other in thrilling objective-based multiplayer battles. Players are encouraged to play strategically by choosing from a varied roster of playable characters, each with unique roles and abilities. During a match, players can also transform into powerful Immortals, capable of turning the tide of battle in their favor. Prepare for visceral carnage in large-scale, squad-based clashes that will test your skills and teamwork.

“There are so many great games in the world today. I want to thank all of you who, out of all the games in the world, have discovered and are having fun playing Warhaven,” said Yi, director of Warhaven. “All of the feedback that you’ve given us through the official and unofficial community channels has been a great source of inspiration for all of us here.”

Nexon, the development team for Warhaven, has put together a special video celebrating the first 100 days as well, and you can watch it at the bottom of this article. It shows off players fighting against their enemies and becoming immortal on the battlefields of Warhaven.

Last month, players got to participate in the December Winter Lights Festival, which saw the return of the Goya cat people and new character Claw. They are a blade-wielding close-quarter combat expert who relies on their agility to dish out plenty of damage to their enemies. Following the sweet message from the Warhammer director, Warhaven is expected to receive more updates in 2024.