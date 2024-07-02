The First Descendant is out today

Nexon and Nexon Games have today released their free-to-play looter shooter The First Descendant on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. To celebrate the release, a brand-new trailer has been released to showcase what’s in store for the pre-season battle pass.
“Descendants, from everyone on our development team we thank you sincerely for choosing to join us in the fight against The Vulgus,” said Minseok Joo, Game Creative Director at NEXON Games “Back when we first developed this concept in 2019, we set out to create a world inspired by some of our personal favorite looter shooters. The genre holds a special place in our hearts, and our development team has worked hard to create a game that we believe stands proudly among those prominent titles.”
The initial launch of the pre-season will introduce new Descendants Esiemo, Enzo, and Yujin, new weapons, Void Intercept Battles, Instance Dungeons, and plenty more. After the launch, Nexon will bring the first update in the fifth week with the first season update coming in the eighth week. In late August, it’ll get Season 1 Episode: Invasion focusing on another new Descendant and a fan-favourite story, new Colossus and dungeon, along with new weapons.
“With The First Descendant being our first global multi-platform launch, we wanted to develop something that allowed the voices of our players to be heard. Our goal is not only to create a game that we are proud of, but also to create something our players will love and enjoy for a long time,” added Beomjun Lee, Game Producer at NEXON Games “We implemented many changes for launch based on the community’s requests and we hope it makes the experience even more enjoyable.”
The game features a range of features such as:
- Charming & Unique Characters – Play as various Descendants each with distinctive concepts, battle styles, and stories with customization options for all. Encounter Descendants that appear as NPCs within the game for an immersive experience and play Bunny’s exclusive story quest with immersive cinematics.
- Exciting Battles and Dynamic Action – Experience the thrill of combat as each Descendant with unique skill sets, free movements and chain actions through Grappling Hooks, and firearms with unique effects
- Void Intercept Battles (Giant Boss Raids) – Defeat the massive Colossi with unique attack patterns in Void Intercept Battles by targeting weak points with unique strategies, either as a team in a 4-player cooperative mode or solo
- Infiltration Operations (Instance Dungeons) – Join dungeons available in both normal and hard difficulties to earn rewards. Hard difficulty Infiltration missions allow you to add extra challenge options called modifiers before starting the mission. The more challenge options you add, the more points you’ll be able to earn for more rewards.
- Motivating Play and Growth – Players are encouraged to continuously grow their Descendants with a wide array of distinct equipment by clearing scenarios or World missions and gathering loot through challenging tasks.