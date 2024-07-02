The First Descendant is out today

Nexon and Nexon Games have today released their free-to-play looter shooter The First Descendant on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. To celebrate the release, a brand-new trailer has been released to showcase what’s in store for the pre-season battle pass.

“Descendants, from everyone on our development team we thank you sincerely for choosing to join us in the fight against The Vulgus,” said Minseok Joo, Game Creative Director at NEXON Games “Back when we first developed this concept in 2019, we set out to create a world inspired by some of our personal favorite looter shooters. The genre holds a special place in our hearts, and our development team has worked hard to create a game that we believe stands proudly among those prominent titles.”

The initial launch of the pre-season will introduce new Descendants Esiemo, Enzo, and Yujin, new weapons, Void Intercept Battles, Instance Dungeons, and plenty more. After the launch, Nexon will bring the first update in the fifth week with the first season update coming in the eighth week. In late August, it’ll get Season 1 Episode: Invasion focusing on another new Descendant and a fan-favourite story, new Colossus and dungeon, along with new weapons.

“With The First Descendant being our first global multi-platform launch, we wanted to develop something that allowed the voices of our players to be heard. Our goal is not only to create a game that we are proud of, but also to create something our players will love and enjoy for a long time,” added Beomjun Lee, Game Producer at NEXON Games “We implemented many changes for launch based on the community’s requests and we hope it makes the experience even more enjoyable.”

The game features a range of features such as: