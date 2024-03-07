Vindictus: Defying Fate playtest is coming, new video released

Nexon has announced details of the upcoming, free pre-alpha test for action RPG Vindictus: Defying Fate, and put out a new video, too.

The playtest follows on from the latest reveal of Vindictus: Defying Fate, and the team says the test will “provide access to a build of the game still in a very early stage of development and feature a demo-level play of combat with two playable characters, Fiona and Lann, regions based on early-world concepts, emotes, and outfits for testing purposes”.

It’ll take place on Wednesday, March 13th from 6pm PDT (2am Thursday, UK time) and run until Monday, March 18th at 1am PDT (9am UK) via Steam.

Check out the latest trailer, below:

Vindictus: Defying Fate is a fast-paced medieval fantasy adventure that combines adrenaline-fueled combat with the depth and customization of RPGs. Play with a large roster of distinct characters, each boasting unique abilities and combos, including series favorites Lann and Fiona. Face fearsome Fomorian creatures based on classic Irish mythology and brace for cunning monsters that tower over your character, poised to challenge your prowess. Embrace the challenge, embark on your journey, and be part of the saga that defies fate! Given Vindictus: Defying Fate is currently going through an early development phase, future updates will introduce more content, including narrative elements, a growth system, character stats, items, and more. This is the first chance for players to get hands-on with the game and provide feedback to Nexon on what they love, or would like to see change. The development team encourages all players to provide feedback, either during or after playing the test, by joining Vindictus: Defying Fate’s official Discord server and sharing what they enjoyed and what they would like to see change. Feedback from players at this stage of development will help shape the final game and is greatly appreciated.

The developer has shared instructions on how to sign up for the pre-alpha, as follows:

Log into Steam with your Steam ID and go to the VIndictus: Defying Fate Store Page

Click the ‘Request Access’ button on the Store Page

Click the ‘Game Play’ button on the Store Page

Download Vindictus: Defying Fate Playtest from the library and run the game

You do not have to add the game to your wishlist to play, but we hope you will as it is the best place to learn more about the game, get the latest, updated news, game guides, and more!

Vindictus: Defying Fate is coming soon to PC and consoles.