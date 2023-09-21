Warhaven out now, console version announced

Nexon has announced that Warhaven is out now, but also released a new trailer and confirmed the game is coming to consoles, too.

The free-to-play 12 vs. 12 medieval fantasy war-game, Warhaven features squads of three battling against one another. It’s been beta tested by players and has been doing well since around the Summer-time, so just as the PC (Steam) version comes out, Nexon has also confirmed it’s coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X “in the near future”.

Nexon says that “the vision for the studio is to reach an even wider audience by bringing Warhaven to both PC and console gamers. While an exact date is not yet available, Nexon wants the Warhaven community to know that the entire development team is dedicated to ensuring that the full PC version and console versions align for a seamless launch next year. This will provide an exciting experience for players on different platforms to play with friends across platforms”.

Warhaven is a multiplayer PvP medieval-fantasy brawler that pits two teams of 12 vs. 12 combatants against each other in epic objective-based battles. The war between the Alliance and the Mara dominates the world of Herath. Warriors armed with swords, spears, maces, and other fierce weapons don armor to conquer their rivals and seize control of important tactical vantage points. Successful fighters can become powerful Immortals whose incredible powers can sway the tide of battle. Prepare for visceral carnage in large-scale, squad-based clashes that will test your skills and teamwork.

“This journey has been defined by the unwavering support of our dedicated community and the tireless efforts of our development team. We’re immensely thrilled to bring Warhaven to a broader audience, ensuring that both PC and console players can soon unite in the epic battles of Herarth” says Warhaven’s game director, Eunseok Yi. “Whether you are joining us today as part of the Early Access community on Steam, or you’ll be joining us in the future on console, our commitment remains steadfast: to craft an unforgettable gaming experience that you can share with your friends”.

Warhaven is out now on PC (Steam) via early access, and coming to consoles at a later date.