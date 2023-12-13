Warhaven Pre-Season 2 content available tomorrow

Nexon has announced that Pre-Season 2 is coming to Warhaven from December 14, bringing winter-themed in-game events and a new soldier. To coincide with the announcement, a brand-new trailer showing off Claw, the new soldier and member of the feline-like Goya race, has been released, and you can watch it below.

Claw is a blade-wielding close-quarter combat expert who relies on agility to deal massive amounts of damage to multiple foes at once. Players of all levels can jump into the battle with Claw, however, players who are already familiar with Warhaven’s controls and prefer adopting high-risk, high-reward playstyles, will find him particularly alluring. With his unique soldier skill, “Soldier’s Fortune”, Claw can gain random enhancement buffs during a match, making this wild cat a wild card in battle!

Along with the new character, Warhaven Pre-Season 2 will also feature the start of the Winter Lights Festival. It’ll include different winter-themed challenges which offer rewards like WP, profile customisation items, and more. There’ll be a Twich Drops campaign as well, running parallel with the new season between December 14 and 28.

A recently released development video featured game caster Young-Il and a member of the Warhaven team to talk in detail about the new soldier, Claw. They talked about the inspirations behind the character, as well as delving into its unique design and playstyle. Players get a great opportunity to know more about the upcoming snow-leopard-inspired soldier, and gives them an insight into the minds behind Warhaven. There’s also a pretty cool 1v1 Claw showdown at the end of the video that you won’t want to miss.

As mentioned earlier, a new trailer showing Claw in action from Warhaven Pre-Season 2has been released, and you can watch it below: