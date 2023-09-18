Nexon’s upcoming looter shooter, The First Descendant is getting a crossplay open beta, and it’s starting tomorrow on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

You can actually preload The First Descendant right away, and while the game is coming to PS4 and Xbox One as well as the current generation consoles (and PC), Nexon is calling it a “next-gen free-to-play looter shooter”, saying “Descendants ready to access the powers of their ancestors to fight against the Vulgus and fight for Ingris can preload today and join the Crossplay Open Beta starting September 19. Players who reach Descendant level 20 during the Crossplay Open Beta will be awarded a Back Trophy exclusive item at launch”.

Pre-download the version of your choice by heading to the relevant storefront. It’s worth noting that this game is one of the first to launch that was created with Unreal Engine 5, so it should look pretty impressive. It’ll also include DLSS 3 support for NVIDIA card users on PC, and will kick off on Tuesday at 8am UK time (midnight PST).

From Tuesday, September 19 at 08:00am BST through Monday, September 26 at 07:59am BST, players can become a Descendant and fight for the survival of humanity as various charming characters with unique skills, exciting and dynamic gunplay, strategic boss fights against the mighty Colossi, and more in this third-person action-packed RPG shooter with up to 4-player online co-op. Players can visually stand out on the battlefield by customizing their Descendants’ colour schemes, skins, and weapon aesthetics. To learn more about the abundance of customization options available, check out the Developer Preview trailer here. Players will also get to experience new features and improvements that have come directly from previous playtest feedback; shared via The First Descendant’s Discord and other official channels. NEXON Games prioritized optimized performance, substantial content additions, updated gameplay, enhancing mechanics, and significant quality-of-life adjustments.

There’s a big list of things that the developer has changed for the upcoming beta, adding new weapons, playable characters, performance enhancements, quality of life improvements, and new open beta-only rewards. See the full list of changes, here.

We recently interviewed Nexon about the game, where the team told us “With The First Descendant, we aim to provide the same build across all regions and platforms, with full cross-platform support”, so this isn’t just the beta that’ll be launching with parity, it seems content and builds will be on par across the release and further.

The First Descendant is coming to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.