Cross Blitz hits early access on Steam, combines deck building and tactical combat

Developer Tako Boy Studios and Publisher The Arcade Crew (Infernax, The Last Spell) has announced that its combination of RPG deck-building and turn-based tactical combat title, Cross Blitz, is out now for PC via Steam, and has a launch discount of 10%.

That discount means it’s available for $19.99 for the first two weeks, and the developer explains the game lets players build “spectacularly powerful decks fit for head-to-head battles while exploring a lively world bursting with character and rewards in this charming hybrid of adventure with card-based combat”.

Check out the latest trailer, below:

Within Cross Blitz’s two ‘Fables’ storylines arriving today, join the fearless pirate Redcroft as he strikes a deal to win back his stolen freedom from a merciless princess, or aid the famous pop-star Violet in her search for an artifact to stop the evil escapades of a mysterious doppelganger hijacking her stardom. During each hero’s adventure, you’ll explore a variety of distinct locations and meet a wide array of colorful characters, all while unlocking a wealth of new cards, abilities and relics. Use your treasure trove of strategic tools to craft the perfect deck that suits your preferred playstyle. In the roguelite ‘Tusk Tales’ mode, face an endless challenge featuring five different playable mercenaries with seven different bosses to conquer, each with their own unique decks and relics. The challenges and possibilities in ‘Tusk Tales’ are endless – with new foes, cards, trinkets, and more to encounter on each randomized run. And completing a run is just the beginning, as you’ll upgrade your characters to suit your preferred strategies and unlock new mercenaries with entirely unique starting cards. Shape your own adventure across randomized maps, while making important moment-to-moment choices as you craft an unstoppable deck!

Here’s the list of features, from the press release:

Deep Deckbuilding Strategy: Build unstoppable decks from more than 200 cards, customizing and perfecting strategies to fit different playstyles.

Build unstoppable decks from more than 200 cards, customizing and perfecting strategies to fit different playstyles. Thrilling Adventure: Enjoy 30+ hours of thrilling adventure across different storylines as our heroes face a variety of trials and tribulations in the exciting story mode, ‘Fables’

Enjoy 30+ hours of thrilling adventure across different storylines as our heroes face a variety of trials and tribulations in the exciting story mode, ‘Fables’ Endlessly Replayable Challenge: Brave the roguelite mode ‘Tusk Tales’ and venture through a randomized map filled with unique battles and choices to make, all while snagging powerful gameplay-changing trinkets and unlocking new tools to use on future runs

Brave the roguelite mode ‘Tusk Tales’ and venture through a randomized map filled with unique battles and choices to make, all while snagging powerful gameplay-changing trinkets and unlocking new tools to use on future runs An Enthralling World: Brimming with colorful characters, peculiar locales and delightful secrets, Cross Blitz is as fun to discover as it is to behold

Cross Blitz is in early access on PC via Steam now.