Gangs of Sherwood live action and gameplay trailer released

NACON has released a brand new trailer for Gangs of Sherwood, mixing live-action and gameplay footage, to introduce players to the game, the story, and the protagonists, all via the medium of song.

The trailer features Alan-A-Dale (played by Lenny Mark Irons), whom Andrea Di Stefano, Game Director at Appeal Studios says “Although he’s not as well-known as other heroes from the legend such as Friar Tuck or Little John, this character is an important member of Robin Hood’s Merry Men. He plays a crucial role in the game as a narrator introducing every new adventure through a humorous puppet show, also used to speak out against Sheriff Nottingham’s tyranny”.

Check out the video, below:

Gangs of Sherwood is a story-driven co-operative action-adventure game for 1 to 4 players with fast-paced gameplay and high replay value in a reimagined world based on the legend of Robin Hood. Exploiting the powers of the Lionheart stone, the Sheriff of Nottingham’s armies have built up untold power and are oppressing the people of England more than ever. In a unique science-fantasy version of the Robin Hood legend, the game features explosive combat, spectacular combos, and co-op gameplay for fans of epic battles and challenges in stunning environments.

Maxime Prevosteau, Product Manager at NACON explained inspirations for the trailer, saying: “We wanted to pay tribute to this atypical, charismatic character by creating an epic song with a medieval tone that gets stuck in your head! We were inspired by many things, including Disney’s iconic Robin Hood and Aladdin cartoons and even The Witcher”.

Di Stefano added that “It also made perfect sense to cast the talented artist Lenny Mark Irons as Alan-A-Dale in the trailer, since he also lent his voice to the character in the game”.

Gangs of Sherwood is out today (November 27th) for those who bought the Lionheart Edition, and November 30th for everyone else, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.