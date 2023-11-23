Green Hell VR expansion coming next week

Incuvo has today announced that Green Hell VR will be receiving a free expansion on PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest 2 next week. Coming on November 30, titled ‘Spirits of Amazonia Part 1,’ the new expansion will be the first part of a trilogy and will double the map size of the original game, and serves as a prequel to the main story seen in Green Hell VR

Once again, step into the shoes of Jake Higgins and do your best to gain the trust of the Mu’agi tribe, the chief of an indigenous Amazonian village. To do this, you must complete missions based on local legends, help tribe members, and provide supplies for the village. All of this, of course, is tailored specifically for VR.

Spirits of Amazonia Part 1 will take the player around 10 to 15 hours to complete, and will include a whole host of new activities to get involved in. The new Green Hell VR expansion sounds pretty cool, and looks to add more content to an already impressive VR title.

We reviewed Green Hell VR when it released on Meta Quest 2 last year and said, “overall, Green Hell VR is a confident, highly competent take on the survival sim. The jungle is a dense, dangerous place, and the atmosphere is thick and believable. Glancing up to see birds wheeling in the sky, or watching fish dart away from your clumsy feet as you cross a river are beautiful moments that do a great job of breaking up the tension of day-to-day survival, and none of Green Hell VR: Quest Edition feels like filler. It takes some adaptation, sure, but it’s an immersive adventure into the unknown that may be a little less punishing than the original, but is certainly no less thrilling.”