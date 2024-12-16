Green Hell VR Co-Op Mode is now on PSVR2 and Meta Quest

Developer Incuvo has announced that the long awaited co-op mode for the VR version of Green Hell is now available for PSVR2 and Meta Quest.

The team says: “The co-op update is available for 2-4 players and is free for owners of Green Hell VR. Whether you have previously experienced the jungle alone or are playing for the first time, the new co-op mode offers an exciting way to experience tense moments of discovery and survival as players must work together to overcome every challenge.”

Check out the new trailer, below:

Green Hell VR throws players into a sweltering struggle for survival in the unforgiving Amazonian rainforest. Players cling to life as they set out on a journey fraught with dangers to their bodies and minds. The co-op edition builds on the game’s challenging solo play by allowing teams of up to four survivors to aid each other to improve their survival odds. Teammates will arm themselves with melee or ranged weapons to hunt food or protect each other from the jungle’s deadly predators. Players needing healing will visually appear to need help, even spotting leeches that must be plucked off each other. Building shelters is still challenging, but having friends with you to gather supplies and help create structures makes things slightly more manageable. How long can you and your friends survive against the dangers of the unknown? See you in the jungle!

In our original VR review we said: “Overall, Green Hell VR is a confident, highly competent take on the survival sim. The jungle is a dense, dangerous place, and the atmosphere is thick and believable. Glancing up to see birds wheeling in the sky, or watching fish dart away from your clumsy feet as you cross a river are beautiful moments that do a great job of breaking up the tension of day-to-day survival, and none of Green Hell VR: Quest Edition feels like filler. It takes some adaptation, sure, but it’s an immersive adventure into the unknown that may be a little less punishing than the original, but is certainly no less thrilling.”

Green Hell VR is out now for Meta Quest and PSVR2.