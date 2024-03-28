StarRupture devlog video shows off the base building

Creepy Jar, the developer behind Green Hell, has released a new devlog video for its recently announced title, StarRupture.

The game doesn’t actually have a release date yet, but it’s a sci-fi survival title, and one of the hooks is that the environment in the open world will be “ever-changing”, transformed by “elemental cataclysms”. StarRupture is being built in Unreal Engine 5, and the team says it’s “an ambitious cross between base building, exploration, combat, and resource management on an alien planet torn by a catastrophic cycle of destruction caused by its life-giving star”.

This is the second (in an ongoing series, part one is here) of devlogs, and features Creepy Jar’s Product Marketing Manager, Adam Magdziak, Concept Designer Kacper, Senior 3D Hard-Surface Artist Bozhena, and Lead Programmer Julek, who all explain how the base building mechanic in the game works, including its logic and machinery.

StarRupture sets itself in the story of man versus nature taking place in an otherworldly and breathtaking sci-fi environment where elemental cataclysms of extreme temperatures loom as a constant danger. The player takes up the mantle of a convict exiled from the Earth to serve their sentence by mining and expanding industrial production alongside researching new technology on a seemingly hospitable new planet rife with mystery and danger. Tasked with surviving the deadly waves of elements—not to mention facing down against hostile enemy monsters in tense combat—each cycle spells destruction yet ushers in a new era of growth and rebuilding. Played from a first-person perspective—adventuring solo or as part of an up-to-4-player group in co-op mode—players will be able to explore, adapt, mine, gather resources, and build complex machinery to survive and prosper. Though by definition it is a base-building simulator, StarRupture is much more. The game will invite players to push beyond, to stay resilient and sharp against every assault, building and forming prior to the cycling eviscerating conditions on an otherwise beautiful planet. For fans of builders, management, sci-fi action, and combat StarRupture will challenge all comers to utilize the technology at their fingertips and weather both the extremities and fierce enemies in order to survive and create a prosperous industrial complex.

StarRupture doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’ll be coming to Steam on PC.