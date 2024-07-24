StarRupture gets an environmental showcase video

The developer behind StarRupture (and Green Hell) has released a new video showing off the inspiration for its landscapes and conditions.

Creepy Jar says that while the game may take place on a faraway planet, “the inspiration for its landscapes and harsh conditions comes from a much more familiar place”. In the new video there are real-world locations that have helped inspire the team.

The official word is as follows: “In a world where life needs to adapt to a constant cycle of death and rebirth, the Creepy Jar team went to one of the harshest environments on our planet—Iceland—to get a closer look at its near-prehistoric landscape to help them understand how to bring the same harsh environments to life in-game. Being built in Unreal Engine 5, StarRupture is an ambitious cross between base building, exploration, combat, and resource management on an alien planet torn by a catastrophic cycle of destruction caused by its life-giving star.”

StarRupture sets itself in the story of man versus nature taking place in an otherworldly and breath-taking sci-fi environment where elemental cataclysms of extreme temperatures loom as a constant danger. The player takes up the mantle of a convict exiled from the Earth to serve their sentence by mining and expanding industrial production alongside researching new technology on a seemingly hospitable new planet rife with mystery and danger. Tasked with surviving the deadly waves of elements—not to mention facing down against hostile enemy monsters in tense combat—each cycle spells destruction yet ushers in a new era of growth and rebuilding. Played from a first-person perspective—adventuring solo or as part of an up-to-4-player group in co-op mode—players will be able to explore, adapt, mine, gather resources, and build complex machinery to survive and prosper. Though by definition it is a base-building simulator, StarRupture is much more. The game will invite players to push beyond, to stay resilient and sharp against every assault, building and forming prior to the cycling eviscerating conditions on an otherwise beautiful planet. For fans of builders, management, sci-fi action, and combat StarRupture will challenge all comers to utilize the technology at their fingertips and weather both the extremities and fierce enemies in order to survive and create a prosperous industrial complex.

You can check out the first DevLog “Welcome to the Rupture”, here, and the second (“Base Building”), here.