StarRupture early access launch window announced

Creepy Jar has announced the early access launch window for StarRupture, as well as releasing a new trailer for the game.

That release window then? It’s planned for August. That’s when you’ll be able to try the four player co-op base builder game, which apparently also have exploration and survival elements. Seems like a lot is going on in this one.

Onto the new trailer, then, which you can check out below:

The year is 2201 and your sentence begins now. Creepy Jar, the Polish studio best known for the survival simulator, Green Hell, today reveals a deep look inside the gameplay and mystery of StarRupture, an up-to-4-player co-op base-builder with exploration and survival elements. Explore the lush and beautiful landscape of a seemingly unassuming planet, but stay observant! In a relentless cycle of life, death, and rebirth it’s only a matter of time before Ruptura wipes the surface clean in a fiery rage as it has countless times before. Bear witness to the revival of the landscape as after every rupture, life springs forth anew with foliage shaking off the leftover ashes and reaching for the sky once more. Each cycle allows the player to explore new secrets or gather rare resources. What other mysteries lie ahead? Exploration will reveal there is much more to this planet than meets the eye. Who walked these lands before you? What happened to them? Observe the remnants of previous expeditions and learn about their fate as you desperately try to survive—solo or with up to 4 players in co-op gameplay—in StarRupture.

Here’s the key features:

Explore a Deadly Planet – Explore this vast open world, rich in resources, places, and secrets to be found. Discover the beauty of this constantly reborn dangerous world torn apart by repeated cataclysms.

Build to Thrive – Search, mine, and process resources to develop your complex industrial system. Unlock new technologies that will allow you and your base to survive the harsh conditions on the planet.

Fight to Survive – The planet will surprise you at every turn. Extreme temperatures are not the only things you’ll be challenged with. Get ready to defend yourself, your team, and your base from a horde of aggressive alien creatures.

Alone or with Friends – Experience and survive everything you encounter on this harsh planet. Do it alone or in a group of up to 4 friends. This world is waiting for you to discover.

StarRupture is coming to PC early access in Autumn this year.