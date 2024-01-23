Green Hell Flamekeeper update adds Horde mode

Developer Creepy Jar has revealed the 19th update for Green Hell, called Flamekeeper, which adds a Horde mode and more.

The team says that a current-gen console version of Green Hell is also in full development, with the PS5 and Xbox Series S|X version launching later this year. The console version will include all the 19 updates to the game so far, and the last-generation owners of the game will get the current-gen version as a free upgrade when it does indeed launch. That said, saves for the PS4 version won’t be compatible with the PS5 version, and the same is true for Xbox One to Xbox Series users. Likewise, the game won’t be cross-gen for multiplayer, either.

Anyway, this new update comes hot on the heels of the Fortifications update (the 18th one), and adds a “hectic combat update alongside improved enemy AI, new enemy attacks, entirely new game mechanics, and a coveted new reward weapon”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Here’s the list of other changes for the Green Hell Flamekeeper update:

New Construction – Eternal Flame — The main hero of our update – the Eternal Flame Totem! With this new construction able to be created in Waraha Villages, players will be able to launch the Ritual of Flame.

New Gameplay Mechanic – The Ritual of Flame — Improve your Totem by gathering the necessary materials and then launch the Ritual of Flame. Survive the enemy horde and its attack, stop them from extinguishing the Eternal Flame, and receive an award. Think fast or create your strategy – get the help of your friends, and create advanced fortifications, which were added in the previous update.

New Enemy Attack – Wasp Nest — The Fortifications Update saw enemy AI improvements and now, Creepy Jar is boosting enemy abilities even further with a new skill. When enemies aren’t able to reach you, they will unleash a new Wasp Nest attack! By throwing the nest, enemies can lure players out of their bases. Hiding in a tree or the upper floor of your base won’t be so easy now, huh?

New Weapon – War Club — Survive all 50 stages of the Flamekeeper Challenge and receive a unique award, the War Club; the most powerful weapon in the game so far!

Green Hell is out now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It’s also available as a VR version on Meta Quest.