StarRupture is the new title from the Green Hell developer

The Green Hell developer, Creepy Jar, has announced StarRupture, which was previously known as “Chimera”, and it’s got a dev-log to celebrate the renaming and proper announcement.

The team originally revealed “Chimera” at the PC Gaming Show in Summer, as a “base building, exploration, combat, and resource management on an alien planet torn by a catastrophic cycle of destruction caused by its life-giving star”, but has given it the new title StarRupture, one that the studio feels “to be much more representative of the unique world they’re creating”.

Creepy Jar founder and CEO, Krzysztof Kwiatek said, “We wanted to come up with a new title that more accurately described the dangerous sci-fi world we’re creating”. Kwiatek added that “We had to break away from the mythology-based roots of Chimera and we landed on StarRupture. Originating from the base word ‘rupture’—as in a break or a disturbance—the new name also closely ties to the name of the planet’s star which is aptly named, Ruptura”.

Check out the first developer log video, below:

StarRupture sets itself in the story of man versus nature taking place in an otherworldly and breathtaking sci-fi environment where elemental cataclysms of extreme temperatures loom as a constant danger. The player takes up the mantle of a convict exiled from the Earth to serve their sentence by mining and expanding industrial production alongside researching new technology on a seemingly hospitable new planet rife with mystery and danger. Tasked with surviving the waves of fiery inferno or extreme cold—not to mention facing down against hostile enemy monsters in tense combat—each cycle spells destruction yet ushers in a new era of growth and rebuilding. Whether solo or as part of an up-to-4-player co-op experience, players will explore, adapt, mine, gather resources, and build complex machinery to survive and prosper. Though by definition it is a base-building simulator, StarRupture is much more. The game will invite players to push beyond, to stay resilient and sharp against every assault, building and forming prior to the cycling eviscerating conditions on an otherwise beautiful planet. For fans of builders, management, sci-fi action, and combat StarRupture will challenge all comers to utilize the technology at their fingertips and weather both the extremities and fierce enemies in order to survive and create a prosperous industrial complex.

As you’d expect from the name change, there is more to it, and the developer says that “the unique name StarRupture also facilitates the promotion of the game and its online positioning, as well as enables better global protection of the verbal trademark”.

There will be further videos in the coming months showing more behind-the-scenes action, including a look at the enemies in the game, mechanics, and some of the mysteries you might find. Of course, Green Hell development isn’t stopping either, so fans can rest assured the team is still working on that.

StarRupture is just announced, so has no release date yet.