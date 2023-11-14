Remnant 2 gets music track written by Trivium’s Matt Heafy

Trivium’s Matt Heafy has released a track in collaboration with Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire Games for the upcoming Remnant 2 DLC, The Awakened King.

The track is called “Wielder of the Plague” and has a bespoke video using Remnant 2, having been previously teased via the accolades trailer that brought together critic reviews for the launch of the game.

“Video games and video game music have been a part of my life since I was 5 years old.” said Matt Heafy. ”At 5, I beat my first video game (Super Mario Bros.) and my journey went to RPGs like Final Fantasy, and then FPSs like Doom. The first time I heard the music in Doom (I was 11) – I knew someday I wanted to make music like this in video games. I didn’t even know about metal or that the music in that game was metal”.

Heafy added: “Fast forward to 2023. I am so excited – honoured – privileged – and thankful to say I’ve been asked to compose some music inspired by Remnant 2 for the promotion of the game. I can’t wait for you to hear this”.

Check out the full music video, below:

In support of the new track, Heafy is going to be doing a livestream for the DLC between 3pm and 4pm (10am-11am ET) when it releases later today. He’ll be giving away a “swat kit” on his social channels, too, as well as an exclusive Remnant 2 x Matt Heafy collaboration shirt. Heafy himself is a streamer, too, so this all makes sense.

We loved the game here, scoring it 9.5/10 and saying “Either solo or with others, the sense of wonder, curiosity, and sheer explorative joy can’t be denied. Every time you step through a new portal, you’re heading into a dungeon or area you can’t predict; every foggy boss door leads to a fight you can’t fully prepare for because you don’t know what’s coming. There are secrets on secrets, things you’ll walk right by the first time. There are multiple choices within each world, too; which characters to kill, and which to side with; whether to bend the knee or stand defiant; whether to save a world or doom it for your own reward. Despite a few shortcomings, Remnant 2 remains one of the most creative, fascinating, and compelling games of the last few years and stands as a testament to what this developer can do when they aim to impress”.

Remnant 2 is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X. The DLC is out on November 14th.