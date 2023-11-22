South Park: Snow Day gameplay trailer released

THQ Nordic has released a new trailer for South Park: Snow Day, which reveals gameplay and how it’ll look in 3D this time.

As per the previous South Park games, South Park: Snow Day still has Cartman calling the player “New Kid”, so fingers crossed it is as good as the Ubisoft developed turn-based RPG titles. There’s talk of a “fart escape” move, revives, and it seems to play into the similar universe for the RPGs, with Elves and Mages facing off against one another, or in other words: Cartman vs. Kyle.

South Park: Snow Day is described as a four-player co-op game, where you can “equip and upgrade devastating melee and ranged weapons. Deploy special abilities and powers that will bring hordes of enemies and epic bosses to their knees”. Check out the trailer, below:

Play as the New kid in South Park and join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child’s life – a snow day! Grab up to three friends, in this four-player co-op, and battle your way through the snow-piled town of South Park on a quest to save the world and enjoy a day without school. It’s a snow day, dude!

Here’s the key features from the developer:

It’s an all-new 3D co-op game.

A blizzard of epic proportions has blanketed the town of South Park and it’s up to Cartman, Stan, Kenny, Kyle, and you, as the New Kid, to save the town.

Experience cooperative gameplay for the first time ever in a South Park game with up to three friends or ally bots – unleashing powerful, coordinated attacks on your foes.

Equip and upgrade devastating melee and ranged weapons. Deploy special abilities and powers that will bring hordes of enemies and epic bosses to their knees.

Use a wide range of iconic cosmetics and customize your New Kid with endless possible combinations from beanies to Cheesy Poof T-shirts to chin balls.

Snow Day is coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S|X, and PS5 in 2024.