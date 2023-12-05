Fist of the North Star boxing game released on Switch

Imagineer Co Ltd has announced that Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star is out now for Nintendo Switch, and released a new trailer to show it off.

As you’d expect, this one is a rhythm based exercise game that features the anime characters. There’s also an expansion pack which includes Heart mode (Brace yourself and punch with a furious flurry of blows in two new challenges), Hundred blow challenge (Throw a set number of punches within a specific time limit), Hundred blows test (Deliver as many hits as you can within ten seconds in the ultimate challenge of speed and efficiency).

The expansion pack also adds Raoh mode (Become a leader and play as Roah, in two new trials that will give your foes a taste of the power of his iconic fists), Single hit challenge (Pummel outlaws with quick, well timed punches), and lastly, Punch speed test (Find out just how fast you can swing your fist).

Check out the release trailer, below:

Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star combines rhythm based exercise routines with the Fist of the North Star universe and popular characters from the anime franchise. Characters are coaches in the game and challenge you to become stronger, healthier and achieve overall wellness and physical fitness through boxing.

Here’s some of the key features, as per the press release:

Battle Mode – Play through the challenging battle mode to defeat all enemies.

Outlaw Battle – Players take down scores of outlaws with punches.

Boss Battle – Players will fight the mighty Kenshiro rivals in their conquest to become a true champion.

Upbeat Soundtrack – A good soundtrack is the key to a good workout. Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star offers 20 tracks to get you pumped up to throw punches.

Outfit of the Day – Characters feature outfits that can be changed to fit your mood with both original and new looks to choose from

Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star is out now for Nintendo Switch.