Game of the Year 2023 Podcast Day Four: Best story, Best moment

Day four of the GodisaGeek Game of the Year 2023 deliberations is here, and it’s the longest episode we think we’ve ever done.

If yesterday was the worst of us, arguing and bickering, today is the best of us. A full on cornucopia of game love, as we discuss the best stories and moments from the entire year. It’s been one of the best years in the history of gaming, but as usual, we can’t talk about stories and moments without spoilers, so be warned. We do try to avoid it unless necessary, but it is necessary a lot: sorry!

Right, that's enough begging for one day, let's get on with day one! Enjoy!

