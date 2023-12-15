One Punch Man: World is coming in February 2024

Perfect World, the developer behind Tower of Fantasy, has confirmed that One Punch Man: World will launch in America and Latin America on January 31, 2024 as well as in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on February 1, 2024 on PC and mobile devices.

One Punch Man: World will offer cross play and cross progression between PC and mobile, and pre-registration is open no, via the official site, the App Store, and Google Play.

Check out the “pre-registration special trailer, and official information on the game, below:

One Punch Man: World is an online action game that recreates the world of the globally popular anime series One-Punch Man and offers a deep gameplay experience on PC and mobile. The game will be available on the App Store, Google Play, and PC with English, French, German and Spanish language support. Pre-registration is currently available on the Official Website. Don’t miss out on the exciting rewards, including the much-desired SR Character: Saitama Job Hunting.

Here’s some of the key features for the game from the press release:

Iconic Characters: Play as beloved characters such as Genos, Mumen Rider, Silverfang and many more… including Saitama himself?

New Lore: Take on legendary anime battles and see new perspectives, perhaps some villainous ones too—like breaking out as Carnage Kabuto!

The Fight: Go deep with easy-to-learn, hard-to master combat! Parry attacks, explore combos, unleash ultimate skills, and finish bosses in style!

The World: Experience a character's everyday life, indulge in games at the Arcade or join forces with Saitama for a discount frenzy at the supermarket!

Multiplayer Justice: Team up with fellow characters to complete the tasks assigned by the Hero Association, defend the city, and become stronger!

One Punch Man: World is coming to PC and mobile (via iOS and Android) in North America and Latin America on January 31, 2024 as well as in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on February 1, 2024. Check out the full line-up of games coming in 2024 so far with our game release date list.