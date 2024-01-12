Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo released on PS4 and PS5

While fighting fans have been eating good with the series for a while, you can now check out the RPG stylings of Granblue Fantasy: Relink on PS4, and PlayStation 5, via a free demo that’s out now.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an action role-playing game (A-RPG) set in the universe of Granblue Fantasy, and it’s from Cygames just like the main fighting game series is.

The demo will contain three sections, but before we get to what is included, you can check out the Granblue Showcase: Part 2 – Relink, below:

Granblue Showcase: Part 2 – Relink aired on January 11, in which more of Relink’s story and quests were introduced. In addition, the showcase revealed new information such as tense, high-difficulty quests for more advanced players, as well as touched upon future content updates after release.

Right, back to what’s included in the demo, then. It’s broken down into three parts, as follows:

Tutorial Mode: Play through this mode to learn the basic controls!

Play through this mode to learn the basic controls! Story Mode: Experience a small slice of the main story! Upon completing this mode, players will earn a reward that is claimable in the full game of Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Experience a small slice of the main story! Upon completing this mode, players will earn a reward that is claimable in the full game of Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Quest Mode: Work your way through a sampling of three quests that are playable solo or with other players via an internet connection! Upon completing this mode, players will earn rewards that are claimable in the full game of Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Cygames says that “Eleven characters are available in quest mode, each with their own unique fighting style. There’s someone for everyone! The available demo characters are: Gran, Katalina, Rackam, Io, Charlotta, Ghandagoza, Narmaya, Lancelot, Siegfried, Yodarha, and Zeta.

As you’d expect from any demo, the content in the final game “may differ”, and Cygames says that progress can’t be carried over to the final game, either. The developer also says there’s no plans for a Steam demo version, and that if you want to get rewards for playing it, don’t delete your save data, as “Demo rewards can’t be claimed in the full game if saved data for clearing the demo is lost or erased”. Oh and lastly, there’s no saving or loading in the demo, so set aside some time to play through each section.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is coming to PlayStation on February 1st, 2024.