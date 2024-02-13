Granblue Fantasy: Relink has sold a million copies, more content coming soon

Cygames has announced that action RPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink has sold more than 1,000,000 copies worldwide.

Released on February 1st, Cygames confirmed that Granblue Fantasy: Relink had passed this milestone “11 days after its release”, across PS4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

On top of that, the team confirmed the roadmap for March, April, and May. which includes “a new quest, new playable characters, and other surprises featured in planned updates”. Going off the image in the roadmap, we’d say that April looks like new characters, with the new quest being in early March. Take a look, below:

Engage in real-time combat with a party of up to four characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Choose from a diverse roster of characters, each with their own unique weapons, skills, and combat styles. Whether button mashing with abandon or timing each attack with perfect precision, there’s a play style for everyone. Every enemy and party formation has its own strengths and weaknesses—the key to victory lies in working out how these pieces fit together. Assist modes provide accessibility for gamers of all skill levels. Full Assist mode essentially handles all aspects of combat when enabled. Granblue Fantasy: Relink offers a complete single-player experience and cooperative online multiplayer action. Unite with others to tackle more than 100 quests that feature various goals and enemies!

Along with the new itself, we also got a nice bit of artwork celebrating the sales figures:

You can check out our 9/10 scoring review of Relink, here, in which Chris White said: “Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a stunning game to look at, with beauty in every little detail. Environments look like a painting, and the music is excellent. As for the story, it’s enjoyable enough to make you want to keep playing, but it’s the character development that stands out. You grow fond of your crew and want them to succeed, and thanks to a dense level of skill and ability customisation, there’s plenty of reason to experiment until you find the perfect three companions in battle.”.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is out now for PC, PS4, and PlayStation 5.