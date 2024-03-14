Granblue Fantasy: Relink update adds new boss battle and more

CyGames has announced the release of an update for Granblue Fantasy: Relink taking it to version 1.1.0, adding lots of new features.

Starting with the new boss battle, there’s now a Proud difficulty quest called “The Final Vision”, which lets players “join Supreme Primarch Sandalphon in a battle against the ultimate foe, Lucilius”. This update comes hot on the heels of the news that the game has sold over a million copies, too.

There’s also some new additional content that lets you strengthen your characters and weapons on Steam, in the form of paid DLC, as follows:

Let’s Chat Emote Expansion Set: €1.99

Self-Improvement Pack 1: €2.99

Weapon Uncap Items Pack 1: €2.99

Weapon Upgrade Items Pack 1: €2.99

Sigil Upgrade Items Pack 1: €2.99

Here’s the list of new content or changes with the update, too:

Added sigils with new traits to the Knickknack Shack’s Treasure Trade. These sigils will become available after clearing The Final Vision.

Added new trophies.

Camera Sensitivity and Aim Sensitivity each now have two separate settings for vertical and horizontal movement speed. The maximum sensitivity for each setting has been raised from 10 to 20.

Added Camera Smoothing and Battle Camera Correction to Game Options.

Added the Clear Voice Feature to Audio options.

CyGames says that “Additional major updates are scheduled to arrive in April and May, with Seofon and Tweyen joining the roster of playable characters in Version 1.2.0, and Sandalphon in Version 1.3.0”. The developer also adds that fans can “tune in for another Granblue Showcase broadcast with Granblue Showcase: Relink Part 3 at 11 a.m., April 25 (BST), where the latest news and reveals for Granblue Fantasy: Relink will be announced. The stream link will be shared at a later date”.

In our review, Chris White said: “Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a stunning game to look at, with beauty in every little detail. Environments look like a painting, and the music is excellent. As for the story, it’s enjoyable enough to make you want to keep playing, but it’s the character development that stands out. You grow fond of your crew and want them to succeed, and thanks to a dense level of skill and ability customisation, there’s plenty of reason to experiment until you find the perfect three companions in battle”, and scored the game a 9/10. You can also hear him talk about it on our podcast, here.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is out now for PC, PS5, and PS4.