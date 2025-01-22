Granblue Fantasy: Relink is currently over half price off on Steam

CyGames has announced a Steam Sale for Granblue Fantasy: Relink, with the standard and special editions both discounted at 55% off.

The offer is on now (January 22nd) and will run until February 4th, and it makes the standard version £22.49, with the special edition (which includes a weapon, in-game currency, and some colour packs) costing £29.24. It’s worth noting that when we last tried it, it ran really well on Steam Deck as well, if you’re a player who loves handheld gaming.

Check out a trailer, below:

Granblue Fantasy takes place in the Sky Realm, a world where myriad islands float in a great blue expanse. Assume your role as the captain of a skyfaring crew, joined by a scrappy little dragon named Vyrn and a young girl with mysterious powers named Lyria. Together you sail with a colorful cast of crewmates, including kings and misfits alike, for Estalucia, a fabled island beyond the end of the skies. In the Zegagrande Skydom, islands are guarded by powerful creatures known as primal beasts and winds carry tales of a secretive organization known as the Church of Avia. Unveil a web of intrigue reaching far beyond the borders of Zegagrande and engage in a battle for the fate of the Sky Realm itself.

Originally released in February 2024, in our review we said: “Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a stunning game to look at, with beauty in every little detail. Environments look like a painting, and the music is excellent. As for the story, it’s enjoyable enough to make you want to keep playing, but it’s the character development that stands out. You grow fond of your crew and want them to succeed, and thanks to a dense level of skill and ability customisation, there’s plenty of reason to experiment until you find the perfect three companions in battle.”

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is out now for PC, PlayStation 5, and PS4.