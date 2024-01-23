As you work your way through your adventure in Lil Guardsman by Hilltop Studios, you’ll be trying to get 4 Star Ratings on each level, and this guide will help you to achieve that on Level 11. Getting a 4 Star Rating is not only an indication that you solved the puzzle of that particular inhabitant, but also if you manage to get a 4 Star Rating for every person on a level in Lil Guardsman, you get a reward of 30 gold and in most cases, an achievement.

Different characters you meet will require different actions to get the 4 Star rating, and some are not immediately obvious. Follow our guide below to see how to get a 4 Star Rating for each character in Level 11 in Lil Guardsman, and the 4-Star: Level 11 achievement.

Lil Guardsman | Get all 4 Star Ratings on Level 11

Requirements for 4 Star Ratings on Level 11

Tools Required: None

Kellii

Tools Required: None

Items Required: None

For the final level, you meet Kellii again – of Monty’s fame! She’s apparently here delivering food on behalf of Monty’s to support the war effort.

You’ll want to Interrogate her 3 times. You can choose the Trust response if you like to remain cordial, it doesn’t matter. After the final conversation, it’ll be pretty clear that the food she is delivering stinks and is rotten. Therefore for the good of the people of the Sprawl – and their stomach’s, you should Deny her entry.

Prince Finius / Praetor Kargan

Tools Required: None

Items Required: None

The person who you decided should marry Desdemona initially will arrive at the gate now. Both operate similarly and are fairly simple to get a 4 Star Rating for. Simply Interrogate them and then Doubt their reply. This will result in an Auto-Deny as they will leave in a rage, furious with the other country who vied for Desdemona’s hand.

The Banggaloreian

Tools Required: None

Items Required: None

The Banggaloreian is a mercenary for hire, that the Sprawl desperately needs to assist in the war effort. Your job though is in trying to get him for as cheap as possible.

Begin with an Interrogation and Trust him, to make him offer his services for 1,000 gold. I think we can do better than that. Interrogate him again and he will lower the price to 500 gold. You can Trust him to remain friends.

It is at this point you want to choose to Admit him into the Sprawl. 500 gold is the lowest he will go. If you interrogate him a third time he will increase his price up to 2,000 gold. We do not want that, so be sure to do it correctly.

This is the way.

Gary

Tools Required: None

Items Required: None

Gary is the other half of Magnus the Magnificent, with Julian. Interrogate him and he will reveal he is studying to be a mage under Tyronius. Interrogate him again and he will reveal his Power Wand that was gifted to him by Julian. Be sure to Confiscate it. This will count as an Auto-Deny.

Teeny Thom MacGoblin

Tools Required: None

Items Required: None

Teeny Thom MacGoblin is the smallest child of Sheamus MacGoblin, and he has arrived in the Sprawl. We’d best check this little guy is safe to be let in.

Allow Lil to Interrogate him three times, and Trust him each time. This will result in a funny, if slightly awkwardly forced Dickens’ A Christmas Carol reference to play out.

You’ll now get an Auto-Admit as a result, and your final 4 Star Rating of the game.

Congratulations, you’ve earned a 4 Star Rating for every character in Level 11 of Lil Guardsman, and earned the 4-Star: Level 11 achievement.