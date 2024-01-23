Lil Guardsman by Hilltop Studios is a loveable adventure that sees you rewarded for doing a commendable job as a gatekeeper of the Sprawl, aiming for a 4 Star Rating in each decision you make on who to admit and who to keep out. Getting such top marks though – and the financial rewards that come along with it – can be quite tricky. It can be difficult to not only know who to Admit into the Sprawl or Deny entry to, first and foremost, but beyond that you may need to complete other steps to gain the full picture before you make that final decision. You may make the correct decision, but to get a 4 Star Rating in Little Guardsman, it pays to know why as well.

We’ve managed to get a 4 Star Rating for every character in the game, meaning a perfect rating across the board. And some characters aren’t as obvious as you may first think. Luckily we’ve got you covered here at God is a Geek with all the solutions and information you need to bag the top ratings, that precious gold, and a smattering of Achievements in-game too.

We’ve divided our solutions into each Level of the game – which serves as Lil Guardsman’s chapters. Simply click on the link below – or the corresponding picture – to be taken to a detailed guide for that Level, and all the actions you need to take for each character. So click below to find out how to obtain a 4 Star Rating on every level in Lil Guardsman.

Lil Guardsman | Get a 4 Star Rating on every level

NOTE: There are no 4 Star Ratings on Level 7