As you work your way through your adventure in Lil Guardsman by Hilltop Studios, you’ll be trying to get 4 Star Ratings on each level, and this guide will help you to achieve that on Level 4. Getting a 4 Star Rating is not only an indication that you solved the puzzle of that particular inhabitant, but also if you manage to get a 4 Star Rating for every person on a level in Lil Guardsman, you get a reward of 30 gold and in most cases, an achievement.

Different characters you meet will require different actions to get the 4 Star rating, and some are not immediately obvious. Follow our guide below to see how to get a 4 Star Rating for each character in Level 4 in Lil Guardsman, and the 4-Star: Level 4 achievement.

Lil Guardsman | Get all 4 Star Ratings on Level 4

Requirements for 4 Star Ratings on Level 4

Tools Required: Metal Detector x1, X-Ray x1

Buttface

Tools Required: None

Items Required: None

This is a minor character, who you can only achieve 3 stars with, and doesn’t affect your overall Level rating.

However how you interact with Buttface impacts a later character, so be sure to Interrogate him, and then give him a Trust response. He’ll then offer you the Rice that he grew. Be sure to Confiscate it.

Then, according to the Royal Writ, you should Deny entry to Buttface, as he is a Goblin.

The Edward The Great Magician

Tools Required: Metal Detector

Items Required: None

The Edward The Great Magician has lost his glasses. Help him find them by using the Metal Detector on him and then mentioning them in conversation. But be sure to Return them to him if given the option. You can then proceed to Admit The Edward.

Magnus The Magnificent

Tools Required: None

Items Required: None

This rather suspicious-looking entrant is just that. Begin by performing an Interrogation on Magnus, and then when given the option, cast Doubt on his response. Then Interrogate and Doubt one more time to reveal – as if you hadn’t already guessed – that Magnus is two goblins in a rather large trenchcoat.

The Royal Writ is quite clear, so sadly, you have to send these two to Jail to grab your 4 Star Rating.

Echo The Wanderer

Tools Required: X-Ray

Items Required: None

Echo is a simple character, in many ways. Firstly, use your X-Ray on him to reveal his bag of weed. Then Confiscate it to avoid it entering the Sprawl. Once the weed is confiscated, you are safe to Admit him into the Sprawl as he poses no threat.

Congratulations, you’ve earned a 4 Star Rating for every character in Level 4 of Lil Guardsman, and earned the 4-Star: Level 4 achievement.