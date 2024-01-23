As you work your way through your adventure in Lil Guardsman by Hilltop Studios, you’ll be trying to get 4 Star Ratings on each level, and this guide will help you to achieve that on Level 3. Getting a 4 Star Rating is not only an indication that you solved the puzzle of that particular inhabitant, but also if you manage to get a 4 Star Rating for every person on a level in Lil Guardsman, you get a reward of 30 gold and in most cases, an achievement.

Different characters you meet will require different actions to get the 4 Star rating, and some are not immediately obvious. Follow our guide below to see how to get a 4 Star Rating for each character in Level 3 in Lil Guardsman, and the 4-Star: Level 3 achievement.

Lil Guardsman | Get all 4 Star Ratings on Level 3

Requirements for 4 Star Ratings on Level 3

Tools Required: X-Ray x1, Metal Detector x1

Prince Finius

Tools Required: X-Ray

Items Required: None

Prince Finius is one of the suitors for Princess Desdemona, if a slightly rude one. Firstly, you’ll want to use the X-Ray on him to reveal a bottle of Petrard Fizzy. You’ll want to Confiscate the Fizzy. Then you can proceed to Admit Prince Finius into the Sprawl.

Oh and don’t give him 5 Gold, when he asks.

Dwarf Tinkerer

Tools Required: Metal Detector

Items Required: None

The Dwarf Tinkerer is a nice fellow. First things first, use your Metal Detector on him to highlight his toolbox. But be sure to Return it to him as nothing is suspicious about it. You can then proceed to Admit the Dwarf Tinkerer.

He’ll also be so glad of your support, you’ll find him later in the Tavern and he’ll fix up the Jukebox for you, which is a nice bonus.

Duchy of Scarborough

Tools Required: None

Items Required: None

This entrant is actually a really tricky one to get a 4 Star Rating on, as most of your options result in a 3 Star instead. So follow these steps to get the coveted 4 Star.

Firstly, Interrogate the group twice, and they will speak at length about their dead cat Sprankly. Be sure to Trust their conversation each time to follow up with positive replies. The Duchy will then kindly give your her beloved cat ribbon. Once you have the Ribbon, you’re almost there.

Now proceed to ring Stryker who will automatically identify the smuggler, who will confess to his crimes. This will also result in an Auto-Admit for the rest of the group – which is what you want. You can actually reveal the smuggler in a number of ways using your tools, but this one doesn’t use up a Power Crystal, and so is advisable.

Saruna Goodfoot

Tools Required: None

Items Required: None

This is a minor character, who you can only achieve 3 stars with, and doesn’t affect your overall Level rating.

The best solution though is to admit her into the Sprawl. Doing so will mean the Kaplar Lightning have their best Goblinball player for the game tonight. You can use that to your advantage. After your shift, when given the option, head to the Goblinball Arena and place the largest bet you can on the Kaplar Lightning, to make some big money.

“Praetor” Kargin

Tools Required: None

Items Required: None

This is a minor character, who you can only achieve 3 stars with, and doesn’t affect your overall Level rating.

Simply Deny access to this clearly fake version of the Praetor, who looks nothing like the picture you have been given.

Praetor Kargan

Tools Required: None

Items Required: None

The Praetor doesn’t like to be kept waiting, and this one is clearly the real deal as she looks like your picture in your inventory and yells the correct battle cry. Admit her before doing anything else, and you will get a 4 Star Rating. If you do anything before admitting her, you will waste her time and reduce your rating.

Congratulations, you’ve earned a 4 Star Rating for every character in Level 3 of Lil Guardsman, and earned the 4-Star: Level 3 achievement.