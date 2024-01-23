As you work your way through your adventure in Lil Guardsman by Hilltop Studios, you’ll be trying to get 4 Star Ratings on each level, and this guide will help you to achieve that on Level 8. Getting a 4 Star Rating is not only an indication that you solved the puzzle of that particular inhabitant, but also if you manage to get a 4 Star Rating for every person on a level in Lil Guardsman, you get a reward of 30 gold and in most cases, an achievement.

Different characters you meet will require different actions to get the 4 Star rating, and some are not immediately obvious. Follow our guide below to see how to get a 4 Star Rating for each character in Level 8 in Lil Guardsman, and the 4-Star: Level 8 achievement.

Lil Guardsman | Get all 4 Star Ratings on Level 8

Requirements for 4 Star Ratings on Level 8

Tools Required: X-Ray x1

Mister Meanie

Tools Required: None

Items Required: None

Mister Meanie is back, but this time without Whelp. The Royal Writ, mentions Malcolm has a new assistant, I wonder if the two are related? Call Malcolm and you’ll discover that his new assistant is none other than Whelp himself.

The pair will have a heart-to-heart chat and desire to be reunited, in their own weird way. The result is an Auto-Admit and a 4 Star Rating for Lil.

Julian Goblin

Tools Required: None

Items Required: None

Julian was the – ahem – lower half of Magnus the Magnificent from earlier in your adventure. This time however, with the GLA thriving, things are slightly different. Interrogate him and then Trust him, and he will reveal he is working with sympathetic Petrardian miners to dig tunnels to allow more food into the city. As per the Royal Writ, this is very much a good thing. Be sure to Return the plans he shows you so as not to ruin the endeavour.

You should call Ashe (Stryker also works) to let her know the good news. She’ll want him admitted immediately. So go ahead and Admit Julian.

Duchy of Scarborough

Tools Required: X-Ray

Items Required: None

It’s everyone’s favourite complicated, sad, family – minus the drug smuggler and the werewolf of course. Scarborough has fallen and they are seeking refuge in the Sprawl. Use your X-Ray on them to find a hidden letter. Read it and you will reveal a betrayal by one of the few remaining in the Duchy.

Now we should call for advice on what to do with the remaining two. Call Ashe (or Stryker) and she will say that because you admitted Julian (which you should have done in the previous turn) and therefore there is a plan to get more food, the Sprawl can afford to feed these extra mouths. As such you can proceed to Admit them and still get the top 4 Star Rating.

Congratulations, you’ve earned a 4 Star Rating for every character in Level 8 of Lil Guardsman, and earned the 4-Star: Level 8 achievement.