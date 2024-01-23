As you work your way through your adventure in Lil Guardsman by Hilltop Studios, you’ll be trying to get 4 Star Ratings on each level, and this guide will help you to achieve that on Level 9. Getting a 4 Star Rating is not only an indication that you solved the puzzle of that particular inhabitant, but also if you manage to get a 4 Star Rating for every person on a level in Lil Guardsman, you get a reward of 30 gold and in most cases, an achievement.

Different characters you meet will require different actions to get the 4 Star rating, and some are not immediately obvious. Follow our guide below to see how to get a 4 Star Rating for each character in Level 9 in Lil Guardsman, and the 4-Star: Level 9 achievement.

Lil Guardsman | Get all 4 Star Ratings on Level 9

Requirements for 4 Star Ratings on Level 9

Tools Required: Truth Spray x1

Petrard or Marvagh Envoy

Tools Required: None

Items Required: None

Depending on who you sided with for Princess Desdemona to marry, the Envoy from the other nation will now appear at the beginning of Level 9.

To admit them without tools, you can simply Interrogate them three times, and Trust what they say each time. On the third time they will reveal their true intentions, which are actually noble. You should then Admit them entry.

Catering Corp Rep

Tools Required: Truth Spray

Items Required: None

During your time planning Princess Desdemona’s wedding, the Catering Corp Rep would have been one of the options you could have chosen. He has now reappeared and is offering to cater for the hungry people of the Sprawl.

Be careful, and use the Truth Spray on him and he will reveal his true intentions. The less said about “Soylent Beige Nutrient Bars” at this point, the better. Send that nefarious creep to Jail.

Goblinball Manager

Tools Required: None

Items Required: None

Well, just as you’d expect the Goblinball Manager is a sleazy piece of work. To find out what his plans are for the Sprawl during a siege, simply Interrogate him 3 times, casting Doubt on what he is saying each time. On the third Interrogation he’ll reveal his doping drug he was intending to use to guarantee the Sprawl’s team wins.

Obviously, Confiscate the drug to get it off the streets, and then you can in good conscious throw that guy in Jail.

Echo The Wanderer

Tools Required: None

Items Required: None

This is a minor character interaction, who you can only achieve 3 stars with, and doesn’t affect your overall Level rating.

It’s good-old Echo again. Feel free to Interrogate him to learn what he’s up to. Turns out he’s suspicious of all the shady mage activity going on and genuinely wants to help. Keep chatting to him as long as you want. Then Admit him for a 3 star rating, as he’s doing nothing wrong.

Congratulations, you’ve earned a 4 Star Rating for every character in Level 9 of Lil Guardsman, and earned the 4-Star: Level 9 achievement.