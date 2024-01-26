Skull and Bones post-launch year 1 content revealed, open beta in early February

Ubisoft has revealed plans for an open beta for Skull and Bones in early February, along with the year 1 post-launch plans. Planned for release on February 16th (though you can get it early if you subscribe to Ubisoft Plus, on February 13th), the game has suffered multiple delays but it seems it truly is finally going to see the light of day in mid February.

Prior to that, an open beta will be kicking off on February 8th and running until February 11th on PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5, with full cross-play and cross-progression. Ubisoft says of the beta that “Players will be able to reach the Infamy Cap of Tier 6 and earn up to 5 exclusive rewards including unique ship cosmetics, emote, weapon and Pandal Lemur pet”. The publisher also added that “Carry-over will also be available, allowing players to have a head-start when the game releases on 16th February”.

Regarding the content that will be added to the game, we have also just had an “exploring the endgame” video here, but also we’ve dropped the Year 1 Roadmap trailer below:

Discover the intense endgame of Skull and Bones, where you’ll face more dangerous challenges, higher stakes, and alliances that can transform into rivalries. Transition from working with Kingpins to becoming their rivals, facing the perilous consequences of the treacherous pirate life. Seize control of The Helm, an unrivaled smuggling colossus, and build your smuggling empire. Control manufactories across the Indian Ocean, increase profits through strategic control of trade routes, and invest in upgrades for your operations. On top of these, Legendary Heists and Hostile Takeovers activities also add thrilling twists to empire-building, with new end game features introduced each season. Engage in precarious PvP activities with high-risk, high-reward Helm Wagers and Cutthroat Cargo. Accept challenges and legendary treasure maps, which will put a literal target on your head until you reach the target outpost. Rise to the top, and solidify your reputation amongst Kingpins, earning rewards based on your leaderboard placement. Participate in free time-limited events each season, collaborate with fellow pirates, complete exclusive community events, and claim treasure troves of loot. The leaderboard resets each season with new rewards, encouraging players to continually strive for the top.

Regarding the year one content, we have a visual that explains things, with Ubisoft saying: “Players will embark on a perilous journey facing legendary Pirate Lords like Philippe La Peste and the Hubac Twins. Stirred into a feeding frenzy, players will have to strategise and defeat these new threats, each escalating in difficulty. Strategic ship loadouts and seasonal ships and gear will be key to taking them down in the final showdown at the end of each season. Prepare to expand and defend your empire by looting stronger equipment and valuable resources through new world events introduced each season. Face Merchant Convoys, Elite Warships, and other predators on the high seas. Bigger challenges bring greater rewards as you navigate these dynamic and unpredictable waters”.

Skull and Bones is coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 on February 16th.