Skull and Bones delayed again, but news is coming soon

Announced on Twitter, Ubisoft has confirmed Skull and Bones will not be making the March release date, and has been delayed yet again. This isn’t the first delay the game has had, and in truth most people are losing count of the amount of delays Skull and Bones has had, but it was firmly believed it would make the March 2023 release date, to get the title out before the financial year ends.

But the statement confirms that the team has “made the decision to delay Skull and Bones a little more”. Continuing, Ubisoft said “Our determination and focus remain the same – offer the best in-game experience possible to our players from day 1. This extra time will help us in providing further polish and balancing to our game experience, following your feedback from previous tests”.

Skull and Bones was initially revealed during the Ubisoft E3 Press Conference of 2017, whereby it was planned for PS4 and Xbox One (and PC) with enhancements for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. Now a full new generation of consoles is out, as it’s been nearly six years since the announcement.

The statement delaying the game said “We also have an array of exciting content coming up on our social channels ready to be shared with you starting tomorrow, with our latest episode of The Deck, bringing new and exclusive gameplay footage focused on our game’s lore”.

In closing, the post said “Additional information regarding our new release date and upcoming test phases will be shared with you all very soon, so be sure to stay tuned and follow the conversation. Thank you for your support and stay tuned for more information”.

