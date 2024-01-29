Stardew Valley update 1.6 will be bigger than originally planned

Developer Eric Barone (AKA ConcernedApe) has confirmed that Stardew Valley update 1.6 has ended up larger that originally planned.

Speaking on X, ConcernedApe said: “1.6 ended up being a little larger in scope than originally planned. I’m done adding major new content to it now, though, and it’s in a bug-fixing and polishing phase until it’s ready for release”. He closed off the message by saying “Thanks for your patience. It’ll be fun to see everyone play it!”.

The update was originally given a sneak peak via a small infographic style image that showed off what people could expect:

A new major festival

Two new mini festivals

New late-game content, which expands on each of the skill areas

New items and crafting recipes

Joja alternatives to some of the end-game quests

100+ new lines of dialogue

Winter outfits for the villagers

New type of reward for completeing billboard requests

PC support for 8 player multiplayer

Many small additions and adjustments

New farm type

New secrets and more

That already seems like a substantial update, so who knows what more has been added if it “ended up being a little larger in scope than originally planned”. The developer’s dedication to Stardew Valley is seriously impressive, given that this game originally came out in 2016, and these updates are free for the community. The game has since hit all consoles since the PC release, including Switch, and is now available on iOS devices as part of Apple Arcade, too.

On that Switch version, we said: “Stardew Valley on Switch is a perfect fit. I already enjoy playing the games it takes inspiration from on handheld only, and Stardew on Switch is another game that feels excellent on Nintendo’s new hybrid. Stardew Valley is a brilliant love letter to some fantastic games and one that holds its own. Once the bugs are ironed out, this will no doubt be the definitive version in all aspects”.

Stardew Valley is out now.