Toribash Next announced, coming to PC at the end of January

Nicalis has announced that the sequel to Nabi Studios’ turn-based fighting game, Toribash Next (stylised as TORIBASH NEXT) is coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on January 24th.

The first game let people create their own moves during a match, which is certainly an idea we haven’t seen before, if at all. The developer says this was all done “using easy-to-understand 3D physics tools”, and adds that “Toribash Next takes fighting games to the next level with weapons, four-player battles and a new replay editor, plus more of the customization and modding options that made the original game a fan favourite”.

Players can challenge their friends to a bloody four-player free-for-all, or team up for freestyle tricking and parkour exhibitions. Rule changes, item spawns and environment modifications can be easily implemented right in the middle of a match. With the replay editor, players can return to any point in a completed fight and change the outcome by editing in new moves after the fact.

The game will also be free to play on both Steam and Epic Games Store, on that aforementioned date, January 24th, 2024. It will also support cross-platform play between the two versions.

It’s already a busy time for fighting game fans, with Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 doing so well last year, but we’ve also got Tekken 8 this month, and even a new Granblue game that only launches late last year.

