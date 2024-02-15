Forever Skies will be coming to PS5 this year

Far From Home has announced that its sci-fi survival adventure Forever Skies will be coming to PS5 and PC later this year. An official partnership with PlayStation has made the release possible, and following development support and funding, it means players will be able to experience the full release when it leaves Early Access.

Forever Skies is a first-person post-apocalyptic survival game. Return to Earth, ravaged by an ecological disaster. Fly, upgrade and customize your mobile high-tech airship base. Scavenge resources to survive, face dangers on the surface and hunt for viral pathogens to cure a mysterious illness.

“Far From Home has teamed up with PlayStation to focus on making Forever Skies the best it can be for its console debut. So, at the end of PC Early Access when we’re ready to release the full game, we’ll be launching it on PlayStation 5 for consoles. Worry not though, this will not affect the ongoing development or release of the Steam version which will come out at the same time,” said Andrzej Blumenfeld, Gameplay Lead on Forever Skies.

When Forever Skies launches on PS5 and PC in full later in 2024, it will feature both single-player and up to 4-player co-op. A recent patch on Steam has added more than 45 quality of life improvements, with a next major update set to release around March/April. It will include a new story chapter, complex airship gardening systems, new locations, and new equipment. To try and get players interested in the current Early Access release of Forever Skies, a 20% discount is now live on Steam.

Finally, a new trailer has been released in celebration of the Forever Skies PS5 announcement, which you can watch below: