Pawel Blaszczak will compose for Forever Skies

Renowned video game composer Pawel Blaszczak has been announced as the person behind the soundtrack to upcoming sci-fi survival game, Forever Skies. Known for his work on Dying Light, The Ascent, and the entire Witcher franchise, Blaszczak will be behind the music of Forever Skies, and a brand-new spotlight track called ‘Lone Scientist’ has been released, featuring never-seen-before footage of the game.

According to Steam, Forever Skies is a first-person post-apocalyptic survival game. Return to Earth, ravaged by an ecological disaster. Fly, upgrade and customize your mobile high-tech airship base. Scavenge resources to survive, face dangers on the surface and hunt for viral pathogens to cure a mysterious illness.

The video, which you can watch below, features some of the environments players will be expected to see when Forever Skies releases in PC Early Access in the first half of 2023, with the familiar electronic and synth-driven compositions Pawel Blaszczak is known for, playing alongside the footage.