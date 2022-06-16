Forever Skies gets a deep dive gameplay trailer

Forever Skies is coming to Steam Early Access later this year, but the developers (Far From Home) have revealed a new deep-dive gameplay trailer showing off the “post-apocalyptic sci-fi action survival game”.

It’s not the first time the developer has revealed gameplay, but this new trailer shows off a lot more of what you can expect when it hits early access, with a console version coming later.

The never-before-seen gameplay in the latest trailer highlights brand new tools in addition to the previously revealed Extractor, Scanner and Build Tool, including the Knife, Crossbow and Med Bay. Additionally, it features the ship’s 3D printer and showcases the in-game tools UI and HUD for the first time.

In Forever Skies you are a scientist returning to Earth destroyed by a global ecological disaster. You will fly a high-tech airship, expand, rebuild and repair it. Look for and scavenge resources to survive, face the dangers of the surface. Search for viral pathogens to cure a mysterious illness. The game will be coming to Early Access in 2022 and later to next-gen consoles.

The trailer also introduces the game’s Illness System. Overexposure to Earth’s deadly environment can cause players to become infected with unknown viruses, resulting in diverse effects – from blurred vision, fever, to blood cough and more – having to battle sickness in their onboard Med Bay.

Forever Skies will launch in early access later this year.