PlateUp! has sold 1.5 million Steam copies ahead of console release

Yogscast Games and It’s Happening have announced sales figures for co-op cooking roguelite PlateUp!, ahead of it’s Game Pass release next week, whereby it’ll also come to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PlayStation 5.

PlateUp! originally launched in 2022 on PC via Steam, and has done very well, with over 1.5 million copies sold, now. The team says it “began as a Covid-19 passion project inspired by a myriad of co-op titles that the initial solo developer, Alastair Janse van Rensburg, played during lockdown”.

The team is now expanded to two people, and Alastair Janse van Rensburg is “dumbfounded upon receiving his first 1 million in royalties just one month after the game’s launch”. Check out the launch trailer, below, for the game, too:

Cook and serve your dishes, design and decorate your restaurants, and expand your culinary kingdom with new unlocks, abilities and dishes in procedurally-generated locations. Classic cooking action with permanent roguelite progression. Hire your friends – or do it all yourself! An acclaimed Steam hit, PlateUp! is now a mere week away from launching console-wide, bringing all manner of culinary chaos to PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on February 15. It will see a new wave of players — spatulas at the ready — managing restaurants of their very own, while also opening up all-new opportunities for couch co-op and online play.

“I’m absolutely stunned that what started out as a labour of love project to enjoy with my friends has turned into such a huge global hit,” says Alastair Janse van Rensburg, creator, PlateUp! “It’s been genuinely humbling seeing such a consistent overwhelmingly positive reaction from PC players since launch. I cannot wait to welcome console players into the PlateUp! universe – and promise you there is still a lot more good stuff to come”.

PlateUp! is out now for PC, and coming on February 15 for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.