SteamWorld Build gets free ‘Dorado Crest’ update

SteamWorld Build is getting a new, free update called Dorado Crest, and is available to download now for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The update includes a new mesoamerican-themed map which features a new map for each layer of your world, as well as new decor and a new building.

With the Dorado Crest update, you will get the new central American pyramid-style “Sacred Site” as a reward building that gives players a unique bonus for the next playthrough, and access to 12 new pieces of environmental decor, including pyramids, a firepit and statues. Dorado Crest follows on from the recent free Jingle Bolts holiday update and there is more free content planned for players to look forward to over the course of 2024.

We loved SteamWorld Build when it released in November last year. In our review, we said “Playing on console is surprisingly easy and not difficult to control, something I was dubious about after previewing on PC earlier in the year. It’s easy to switch between levels and build what you need, as well as directing miners, prospectors, mechanics, and guards underground. It’s also a gorgeous game filled with colour, and despite a story that drip-feeds you with little story beats throughout, I cared greatly about my town in SteamWorld Build. Although there’s a lot to get your head around, and the need to have your finger consistently on the pulse, I loved my time with it.”

A new trailer showing off the SteamWorld Build ‘Dorado Crest’ update has been released alongside the announcement, and you can watch it below: