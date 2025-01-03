Super Rare Games has teamed up with Thunderful to bring you SteamWorld Build, in an exclusive physical edition on Nintendo Switch and PS5 from January 9, 2025. Open your mines and get ready to explore the shadowy depths below.

SteamWorld Build is a casual city-building and dungeon-management cross-over set in the SteamWorld Universe, where you build and manage a town on a dying planet. You’ll need to balance resources, construction, and exploration to its depths to ensure your town’s survival and eventual escape!

The official release date of the physical version of the game is 9th January, 6pm GMT (10am PST/1pm EST). There will be 4,000 Switch & 2,000 PS5 Standard Editions available for sale worldwide at Super Rare Games.

What to expect from SteamWorld Build physical release

Interested in the getting the physical release? Chris White reviewed the game for us at God is a Geek, and had this to say in his review, in which he scored it a 9/10:

SteamWorld Build is surprisingly complex, but the layered production and worker upgrades can be easily managed if you take the time to lay the right foundations when it comes to increasing production. I found keeping workers happy was perhaps the trickiest, especially if you have various pockets of them scattered as opposed to being close because you’ll need to build two types of luxuries instead of one, meaning you’ll spend more money and use more resources when the right management can stop this from happening. Everything costs something, be it tools, cash, rubies, or gold, and you always need to pay attention to every facet of your town.

You can also check out the video review in full here:

SteamWorld Build is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. A physical release for Nintendo Switch and PS5 is arriving on January 9, 2025.