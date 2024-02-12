Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection is coming to PC and consoles

Grimorio of Games has announced Sword of the Necromancer is coming to PC and consoles, after previously being a stretch goal on Kickstarter. The developer says that Resurrection will now be released before Sword of the Necromancer: Revenant, to give that game more development time.

Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection will be “a reimagining of the original monster-summoning dungeon crawler game”, which the teams says “featured top-down pixel art graphics”. If you beat Resurrection, you will also unlock rewards for Revenant when that is released, like “the possibility of summoning the bosses of the remake as special summons (the titular Revenants)”.

Check out the trailer for the original game, below:

Based on Revenant’s engine, players will be able to relive Tama’s quest to resurrect her lover in 3D, with exciting new ways to battle and renewed mechanics and systems, including the possibility of customizing the summoned monsters’ AI. This remake will also feature remastered high quality illustrations and voice acting (both in English and Japanese) and new scenes to delve deeper in Tama and Koko’s tragic love story. Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection is a third-person 3D Action Dungeon Crawler where you can revive your defeated enemies to make them fight alongside you. Turn your foes into allies using the forbidden powers of the Sword of the Necromancer and help the rogue Tama reach the dungeon’s depths to obtain the power to bring her beloved priestess Koko back from the dead. Assemble a small army of monsters, equip yourself with weapons and relics, and level up to take on the guardians that stand between you and your goal.

Here’s the key features for Resurrection: