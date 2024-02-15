The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend release date announced

Singer Studios has confirmed the release date for VR narrative adventure The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend, and it’s coming on March 7th to Meta Quest and Steam.

The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend is based on a true story, says the developer, and is a “short narrative adventure where players step into the boots of the feared and respected pirate, Cheng Shih”. That character, by the way, is voiced by Lucy Liu. It’s also planned to be just the start for the series, and will be extending into film and tv, as well as with a graphic novel.

Check out the new release date trailer:

Voiced and executive produced by Hollywood star Lucy Liu, the game invites players to step into the boots of the infamous 19th-century pirate Cheng Shih. Explore moonlit cabins, climb precarious rigging, tackle puzzles, outsmart adversaries, and uncover the story of a forgotten legend. Celebrated for its cinematic narrative and historically accurate environments, the game has earned critical acclaim, winning the Tribeca Storyscapes Award (2023) and the Raindance Discovery Award (2021). From Cheng Shih’s humble beginnings to taking the helm of the infamous Red Flag Fleet, the game’s plot explores the tribulations of the night she came to power. Stunning visuals, atmospheric sound design and a meticulously researched historical setting transports players to the heart of the South China Sea during the Qing dynasty.

“As a team, we were inspired by Cheng Shih’s remarkable journey: she overcame adversity, defied gender norms, and ultimately rose to become one of the most formidable pirates in history” explains award-winning producer Eloise Singer, the project’s creative director, and Singer Studios’ CEO and Founder. “Bringing Cheng Shih’s story to life has been hugely rewarding, and ‘The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend’ is just the beginning. The game focuses on the night Cheng Shih came to power, and we’re excited to be expanding the narrative, telling her incredible story across a film, TV series, and graphic novel”.

Producer Siobhan McDonnell added: “As each level unfolds, players journey deeper into Cheng Shih’s narrative, uncovering the escalating challenges she overcame and some of her extraordinary triumphs. We hope that players will be as captivated by Cheng Shih’s story as we were while crafting this immersive experience”.

The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend is coming to Meta Quest and Steam on March 7th.