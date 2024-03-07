The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend released today

Singer Studios has announced its debut game, The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend, is now available on Meta Quest and Steam for $16.99.

The team says it is “drawing inspiration from true events”, adding “The Pirate Queen transports players through a meticulously crafted world, amidst the tumultuous waters of the 19th-century South China Sea. The adventure unfolds on the crucial night of Cheng Shih’s ascent to leadership of the Red Flag Fleet”.

Check out the launch trailer, below:

Celebrated for its breathtaking environments and compelling narrative, The Pirate Queen appeals to story enthusiasts, gaming novices, and history buffs alike. Accessible to all ages, the game offers an engaging VR experience without combat. Instead, its gameplay is focused on stealth and exploration — players row passed enemies undetected, scale rival ships, and uncover the forgotten tale of Cheng Shih amidst historically accurate environments.

“I was unaware of Cheng Shih’s story, however, after delving deeper into the material and researching further, I was astonished to learn of her history and the cunning intelligence she wielded to achieve such incredible power. The revelation that this narrative unfolds within a virtual realm, yet is rooted in genuine historical events, carries profound significance. It seamlessly intertwines the realms of tradition and innovation, offering an experience that transcends gaming, delivering authenticity, excitement, and a rich tapestry of history,” remarked Lucy Liu, also serving as executive producer.

“Being of Chinese-German heritage and having grown up in Hong Kong, a culturally sensitive approach was very important to me,” notes Maja Bodenstein, Lead Writer of The Pirate Queen. “Our aim was to create a narrative that was both fun and educational, tailored around the player experience. To this end, we developed the story and the core gameplay functions simultaneously, to make sure our scenario made full use of the unique opportunities offered by VR.”

The team did extensive research into the history of the story, and it has been given the Tribeca Storyscapes Award (2023), and the Raindance Discovery Award (2021). The team also says that this is just the start of The Pirate Queen universe, and there will be more work between the studio and producer Lucy Liu.

“As a female-led studio, we’re incredibly proud to be launching the game during International Women’s History Month. It marks the beginning of The Pirate Queen universe and I’m hugely excited to be working with Lucy to expand the story into a visually stunning graphic novel, film, and TV series.” said executive producer Eloise Singer, the project’s creative director, and Singer Studios’ CEO and Founder.

“The team really threw themselves into how Cheng Shih’s world might look, sound and feel to craft the historical details that bring it to life. We’re looking forward to bringing this approach to the many other stories we want to share.” said Siobhan McDonnell, Producer of The Pirate Queen.

The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend is out now for Meta Quest and Steam.